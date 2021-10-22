By Laman Ismayilova

Public and cultural figures have been awarded for their contribution to various spheres, in particular culture, society, science and mass media.

Initiated by Caspian Events, the prize Golden Sun has been awarded for four years in Turkey.

The awarding ceremony was held in Azerbaijan for the first time. International project director is Olucay Kutluca.

The event took place at Hilton Baku Hotel, bringing together People's Artists Fidan Hajiyeva and Maleyka Asadova, Honored Artists Salim Abbasov and Nakhida Orujova, actors and singers -Tarana Makhmudova, Kamran Aghabalayev, Yashar Yusub, Khuraman Shushali, Vasif Maharramli, Leyla Ramazanli, Elmaddin Jafarov, Shabnam Gahramanova, Rasul Afendiyev, Rufat Akhundov and others.

Public and cultural figures paid tribute to the martyrs of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War. Azerbaijani anthem sounded at the opening ceremony.

One of the first prizes was awarded to the hero and ghazi of the Second Karabakh War, Zakir Imanov.

Golden Sun prize was also awarded to Trend News Agency's correspondent Vugar Imanov for his contribution to information war in the course of the 44-day Patriotic War.

Notably, the official representatives of Golden Sun prize in Azerbaijan includes the director of Caspian Events, actor Tural Alakbarov, executive director - Aydin Huseynov, chief producers - Ilmirza Agabekhov and Javid Nureddinli. Honored Artist Elnur Kerimov was the host for the evening.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz