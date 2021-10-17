By Trend

The first concert in the framework of the European tour of the jazz trio under the leadership of the world famous living legend of Azerbaijan Isfar Sarabsky took place.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Iskanderov wrote about this on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

“I was glad to see the high professionalism of the trio, the full hall of spectators and their ovation to the musicians. I look forward to meeting Isfar and his team in Bern in November, ”he wrote.

---

