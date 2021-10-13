By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been successfully represented at the 6th conference held as part of the Taihu World Cultural Forum.

The conference has solemnly opened in the Chinese city of Bengbu under the motto "Mutual learning among civilizations: Building a community of shared future for humanity", Azertag reported.

With Azerbaijan as the first "Guest of Honour Country", the China-initiated forum offers a platform to promote dialogue and exchanges between different cultures. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is also among the organizers of the forum.

During the opening ceremony, Azerbaijani presidential aide Anar Alakbarov presented a video message of congratulation from President Ilham Aliyev to the forum participants.

"The prestige of this international event, held under the auspices of the People's Republic of China, is growing every year. Bringing together prominent politicians, scholars, and creative intellectuals from around the world the Taihu World Cultural Forum makes a significant contribution to intercultural dialogue," Alakbarov said in his message.

It was stressed that there is a serious need to discuss "Mutual learning among civilizations: Building a community of shared future for humanity" in today's turbulent and sensitive world. In particular, a tough situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges facing humanity once again confirm the importance of dialogue and mutual support among civilizations.

"Multiculturalism is one of the main priorities of state policy in Azerbaijan. It is one of the important values inherent in the lifestyle of the Azerbaijani people. That is why we consider it important to bring together representatives of different cultures and hold discussions on finding solutions to global problems, and we believe that these issues will be the focus of this year's Forum," the message said.

World Cultural Forum (Taihu, China) is a national non-governmental organization, to promote the development of the Chinese culture and cross-cultural communications between China and foreign countries.

Around 500 delegates from over 30 countries and regions gathered online and offline to discuss cultural diversity, the One Belt, One Road initiative, pandemic prevention and control, and poverty alleviation.

The forum will feature side events on "Promoting cultural diversity in the world and building a community of shared future for mankind", "Scientific and technological progress helps to build a community of a shared future for mankind," and etc.

