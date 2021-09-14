By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Jazz Festival continues to surprise music lovers with spectacular shows.

Honored Artists Ruslan Huseynov, Isfar Sarabski and Elvin Bashirov captivated music lovers who gathered that night in Beer Hall & Music club.

Sophisticated music, an atmosphere of unity was enthusiastically embraced by the audience.

Their performance made the audience excited and euphoric.

The concert was followed by a jam session with Honored Artist Rain Sultanov, which also left no one indifferent.

The evening has turned into one of the most remarkable events held as part of the Baku Jazz Festival 2021. The host for the concert was Tofig Hasansoy.

For more than 15 years, the Baku Jazz Festival has become an essential part of the country's musical life.

The musical event is organized by acclaimed saxophonist Rain Sultanov to showcase Azerbaijan's long-running attachment to jazz.

The first ever Baku Jazz Festival was held in 2005 since then it has grown to be widely recognized as one of the country's leading festivals.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisements are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

