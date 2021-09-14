By Laman Ismayilova

The winners of "I am Jazzman" music contest has been named as part of the Baku Jazz Festival 2021.

The music contest is open for 14-30 years old musicians. The project aims to reveal young talents among beginner musicians who love jazz music.

The competition serves as a great platform for future professional jazz music.

The first place went to vocalist Rustam Sadigly, the second place went to pianist Magomed Allahverdiyev, the third place was shared by vocalists Asmar Najafova and Albina Pyaksheva.

The 11-year-old pianist Farid Zeynalov won special prize. The winners were also awarded with cash prizes.

For more than 15 years, the Baku Jazz Festival has become an essential part of the country's musical life.

The musical event is organized by acclaimed saxophonist Rain Sultanov to showcase Azerbaijan's long-running attachment to jazz.

The first ever Baku Jazz Festival was held in 2005 since then it has grown to be widely recognized as one of the country's leading festivals.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisements are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

