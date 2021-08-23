By Laman Ismayilova

Russian stylist Vadim Galaganov has arrived in Baku.

The world-famous stylist shared photos and videos taken in the Old City, known as the most ancient part of Baku.

He invited all subscribers to take a virtual tour virtual tour through the city.

Galaganov is a frequent guest in the City of Winds as he was born here.

In the beginning of 90th his family moved to Moscow. He finished school and entered MSU, the Faculty of Economics.

During his studies Galaganov was working as a model in Paris and Milan. In 2005 he began his career in Conde Nast Russia as a stylist in GQ.

After ten years as a staff celebrity stylist in GQ Vadim decided to go freelance and concentrate on his own career and self-development still continuing his successful cooperation with Conde Nast Russia and doing lots of fashion and cover stories as a freelancer.

In 2017 Vadim became a head of a fashion department of ELLE Russia working with the most major photographers, celebrities and models over all the world.

He worked with the best magazines of the market such as "Vogue", "GQ", " Tatler", "Glamour", "Madame Figaro" and many others.

He works with movie stars, celebrities and top models like Gerard Butler, Adrien Brody, Angelina Jolie, Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk, etc.

VadimGalaganov is extremely popular and in great demand among celebrities and business elite in Moscow and worldwide.

---

