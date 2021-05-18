By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Eurovision 2021 entry has taken part in the opening ceremony of the song contest.

Some 34 competing artists walked the Turquoise Carpet in Rotterdam on the banks of the New Meuse River.

The singer shared her thoughts about the event on her Instagram.

"We had a great Turquoise Carpet event today! It was unforgettable. Thanks Eurovision for the amazing emotion that we had today," she wrote.

Unfortunately, some participants could not take part in the opening ceremony amid positive COVID-19 test results.

Samira Efendi will represent Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 with the song "Mata Hari".

Speaking about the meaning of the song, Efendi noted that it is about female power.

"It is very important to talk about strong women in order to remind our beautiful ladies that despite the fact that we still live in a world full of prejudices, a woman can do anything and female power cannot be compared with anything. And if suddenly you do not have enough inspiration now, let the stories of strong women in history become the source of that very charge of energy with which you can cope with everything and achieve even bigger success. There is a queen in each of us and I want to remind you that it's time to release her," said Efendi.

Azerbaijani designer Rufat Ismayil is behind the outfit that Efendi will be wearing at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

Speaking about Efendi's costume, the designer stressed that it will fully reflect the spirit of a strong, confident woman.

Efendi's costume will be adorned with precious and semi-precious stones; it will combine Azerbaijan's traditional elements but with a modern twist.

Lithuania, Slovenia, Russia, Sweden, Australia, North Macedonia, Ireland, Cyprus, Norway, Croatia, Belgium, Israel, Romania, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Malta will perform in the first semi-final on May 18. Samira Efendi will perform 14th in the first semi-final.

The second-semifinal will bring together San Marino, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Austria, Poland, Moldova, Iceland, Serbia, Georgia, Albania, Portugal, Bulgaria, Finland, Latvia, Switzerland and Denmark on May 20. The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 final night will take place on May 22.

---

