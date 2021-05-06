By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum is pleased to announce an intellectual game "What? Where? When?" timed to the International Museum Day on May 18.

The project is expected to involves 20 teams that will answer questions on arts, world museums, carpet weaving, and the National Carpet Museum. The game will be held via Zoom amid coronavirus pandemic.

The number of participants is limited. The first registered 20 teams will be eligible to participate, all other teams will be included in the waiting list.

The winners will receive various prizes. If you would like to join the game, please register following the link.

Since 1997, International Museum Day (IMD) has been celebrated worldwide every year on May 18 .

The IMD provides the opportunity for museum professionals to meet the public and alert them as to the challenges that museums face. It serves as a platform to raise public awareness on the role museums play in the development of society today, on an international level.

In 2009, International Museum Day attracted the participation of 20,000 museums hosting events in more than 90 countries. In 2010, 98 countries participated in the celebration, with 100 in 2011, and 30,000 museums in 129 countries in 2012.

The day promotes cultural exchange and cooperation between peoples and celebrated each year following different themes. This year's theme is The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine.

International Museum Day 2021 will focus on rethinking the museum of the future to meet the challenges of the present.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum never ceased to amaze everyone with its beautiful architecture.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, it is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chelebi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

