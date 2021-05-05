By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space has hosted another lecture as part of "Kura II" aimed at water protection.

At the event, children were informed about rational water use and the problems of the Kura River. The lecture was accompanied by a video slideshow, Trend Life reported.

Sona Guliyeva, the regional communications manager of the Kura II project, provided insight into issues of rational water use.

The event was followed by concert, which brought together studets of the Bulbul Music School, Fikrat Amirov School of Arts No. 6, Music School No. 22 named after Niyazi.

Notably, the water park has recently opened at Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve as part of the project.

The park was laid at the initiative of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Arts Council Azerbaijan, as well as the "Kura II" project of the UN Development Program (UNDP) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

The opening of the park was timed to coincide with World Earth Day. The ​​100-150 square meters park aims to draw public's attention to water protection issues.

The park houses art objects and metal barrels painted by Azerbaijani artists during a workshop held by Arts Council Azerbaijan. All of the artists' works are dedicated to the careful treatment of water resources.

The painted metal barrels fulfill both ecological and design functions. So, the participants of the event planted the seedlings of the medlar tree in barrels. There are also wells in the park dating back to the 18th century.

There is no doubt that the park will become a favorite recreation place for residents and guests of the country, contributing to water resources issues.

