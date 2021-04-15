By Laman Ismayilova

National History Museum has displayed memorable exhibits dedicated to one of the first Azerbaijani theater and film actors, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ruhulla Axundov (1886-1959).

This year marks the 135th anniversary of the birth of the great actor, who played more than 300 roles, Trend Life reported.

In 1964, the museum's collection has been enriched with new exhibits donated by the actor's family.

Among the exhibits is a crown that the actor wore while playing the main role in the play "Agha Mohammad Shah Qajar" (1916).

There are also two seals in the museum, which bear inscriptions in Russian and Arabic.

In addition, the museum contains a photograph of the actor, taken in 1930, and the book "Sidgi Rukhulla" by Muhammad Jafar Jafarov, published in 1956.

Ruhulla Axundov was born in the suburb of Baku. His father, Molla Fatullah, was not only a religious figure, but also a talented poet. The poet was considered a follower of the Azerbaijani classics Fuzuli and Nasimi, instilling in children a love of poetry and science.

Having lost his father at the age of 18, Ruhulla Axundov sold his handwritten poems to receive an education in Moscow. However, funds were insufficient and he returned home.

Having played the role of Sidgi in the drama "Homeland", the actor took the name of this character as a pseudonym.

He also played a female role (Telli) in Najaf bay Vezirov's play since women did not perform on the stage in the past. He learned acting from Jahangir Zeynalov, the founder of realism in Azerbaijan.

He toured to many countries including Georgia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Ukraine, Iran, etc, where he also staged performances as a director.

From 1924 until the end of his life, he was the leading actor of the Azerbaijan Theater named after Azizbeyov (now the State Academic National Drama Theater).

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz