Nizami's heritage is of great importance to the Azerbaijani culture. The poet, who began by writing lyrics in short forms – gasida, gazal, rubai has gained worldwide recognition.

The poet's legacy has inspired Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Bahram Bagirzade who published the book "Nizami Ganjavi for Kids", Trend Life reported.

The book was published on the occasion of the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan" and the poet's 880th anniversary.

President Ilham Aliyev declared 2021 the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan, taking into account the exceptional importance of the poet's legacy.

The book provides insight into the life of Nizami Ganjavi and his beautiful poetry.

The works of Nizami Ganjavi were translated into many languages. The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved like precious pearls in famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in cities such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history. The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

The description of a man's inner world, his feelings, and thoughts along with the dynamic development of the main hero's characters underlies the basic aim and content of Nizami’s literary school.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.

