By Laman Ismayilova

A film "In Between Dying" has been nominated for Nika Award in Russia. The film will compete for the award in the category "Best Film of the CIS and Baltic States".

The Nika Award is the main annual national film award in Russia presented by the Russian Academy of Cinema Arts and Science. It was established in 1987 in Moscow by Yuli Gusman, and ostensibly modelled on the Oscars.

The Russian Academy Award takes its name from Nike, the goddess of victory. Accordingly, the prize is modelled after the sculpture of the Winged Victory of Samothrace.

The oldest professional film award in Russia, the Nika Award was established during the final years of USSR by the influential Union of Filmmakers.

Directed by Hilal Baydarov, the film tells about a love story of Davud, a young man trying to find his "real" family, who completes his life cycle in a single day. When he does find Love, it's in the place he has always lived. But it is too late.

The cast includes Orkhan Iskandarli, Rana Asgarova, Huseyn Nasirov, Samir Abbasov, Kamran Huseynov, Maryam Naghiyeva, Kubra Shukurova, Narmin Hasanova, Oktay Namazov, Murvat Abdulazizov, Gulara Huseynova, Gulnaz Ismayilova and Parviz Isagov.

The film recently won FIPRESCI award at Kerala International Film Festival in India. It was named the best international film presented at the festival.

In 2020, the film "In Between Dying" was successfully screened at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. The film was included in the festival's main competition program.

The film screening was attended by director Khilal Baydarov, director of photography Elshan Abbasov as well as actors Orkhan Iskandarli, Rena Askarova and Huseyn Nasirov. The film cast walked the red carpet and took part in a press conference.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz