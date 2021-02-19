By Laman Ismayilova

Seyran Jafarli, a member of the Azerbaijan Association of Cartoonists, has won first place at Izmir Metropolitan Municipality international Cartoon Contest.

The competition on the theme of gender equality was attended by 549 participants from 62 countries, Day.Az reported.

Nearly 672 works were submitted for the competition initiated by Izmir Municipality.

Seyran Jafarli was a jury member of more than 42 international cartoon contests. He is the winner of more than 100 international prizes, including a special UN prize.

Over 1,000 of his works have been shown at international cartoon competitions and published in albums. His solo exhibitions have been organized in Belgium, Turkey, France and Iran.

