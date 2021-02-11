By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani photographers have displayed their art works in Paris. The exhibition "People, cities, time" is organized in memory of eminent national sculptor, Honored Artist Elmira Huseynova.

The exhibition features Azerbaijani photographers’ works that capture the process of working on sculptures as well photographs of art workers and the father of Asmar Narimanbayov, prominent artist Togrul Narimanbayov.

The main goal of the exhibition is to promote Azerbaijan`s rich culture among French art lovers.

The exhibition brought together artists from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, France and Germany, including Asmar Narimanbayova, Rafael Gambarov, Firuza Velikhanli,Murad Hasanzade, Leyla Aliyeva, Leyli Museibova, Ayla Insanova, Samira Melikbayova and others.

Most of the works on display are from private collections. Among them are photographs captured by theater and cinema actress, People's Artist Amalia Panakhova and People's Artist sculptor Mir-Ali Mirgasimov,

The exposition aroused great interest among the French art lovers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz