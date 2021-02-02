By Laman Ismayilova

The Second Golden Names Awards will take place in Baku in May.

The awarding ceremony will be held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

The event is organized in partnership with the renowned magazine LUXURY WoMen, head of Pİ Group Ismayil Gasimov told Trend Life

The prize will be awarded to those who have achieved success in the field of culture and art, television, media, medicine, cosmetology, fashion industry, business, sports, psychology, tourism, social networks, etc. The laureates will be awarded honorary diplomas and gold-plated figurines in 14 carat.

Contacts:

+99455 669 98 13, +99455 979 25 97.

Social media pages:

@goldennamesawards

@pigroup_eventsandco

@WoMenmagazineaz

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz