By Laman Ismayilova

The Working Group under the Cabinet of Ministers on Assessment of Damage Caused by the Armenian Occupation has accessed the damage inflicted to Azerbaijan's historical and cultural monuments.

Between 2014 and 2017, the total damage inflicted upon Azerbaijan was estimated by 88 billion manats ($51.76 billion).

The member of the Working Group, expert on cultural values Faig Ismayilov told Trend that as a result of the ongoing assessment that started after the liberation of the country's territories, this amount will significantly grow.

He reminded that the previous assessments were carried out on the basis of absentee monitoring.

"Now each monument will be examined on the spot. After work on the design estimates is completed in all territories, a more accurate amount of damage will be named," he said.

Ismayilov also noted that the monitoring of the monuments in the city of Shusha has already been completed. Monitoring have been partially carried out in Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadly and Aghdam.

It should be noted that hundreds of cultural institutions were destroyed as a result of Armenian aggression.

Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry has recently disclosed the number of cultural monuments in the liberated territories.

Up until now, almost 1,100 monuments have been registered, most of which are completely destroyed.

The war with Armenia started on September 27 after Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions. The 44-day war ended on November 10 with the signing of the trilateral statement by the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders.

The trilateral peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city.

The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.

