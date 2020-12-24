By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan has announced the publication of the new book dedicated to Azerbaijani literature.

The author of the book is the professor at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies Atkhambek Alimbekov.

The book is published in the Uzbek language as part of the series "Literature of the fraternal Turkic peoples".

It contains information and excerpts from the works of the great Azerbaijani poets Nizami Ganjavi, Imadaddin Nasimi, Mohammed Fuzuli, Husein Javid, Samad Vurgun. In general, the publication contains information and works of 34 writers.

The prose section contains stories by Anar, Yunus Oguz, Firuz Mustafa, Elchin Huseynbayli, Kamil Afsaroghlu, Yashar, Aziza and Parvin.

The book is intended both as a textbook for the philological faculties of universities and for a wide range of readers.

