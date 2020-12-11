By Laman Ismayilova

The National Carpet Museum has displayed stunning Gasimushagi carpet.

The name of the Gasimushagi carpet of the Jabrail group, Karabakh type is associated with the same name tribe, who lived in the mountainous part of Karabakh (now Lachin district).

The key elements of its design consist of a central medallion and the S-shaped bottom-up white sleeves (ağ qol). It was also called the White Sleeves (Ağ qol) carpet. A stylized dragon adorns these sleeves, hence some researchers attribute it to the Dragon carpets.​ Geometric, vegetative, zoomorphic, and​ tamga​ components are used as auxiliary elements.​

The composition of the Gasimushagi carpets was originally used for embroidery, and only later transferred to carpets. Therefore, the old weavers also call these carpets Tikme Gaba or Tikme Khalcha, that is, Embroidery-Carpet.

The Carpet Museum also showcased the kilim of Jabrail group from the museum's Shusha Branch collection.

Identical sirga patterns in the central field of the kilim, decorated with small rapports, can also be observed on the Tabriz kilims. The diagonal design of patterns in such a rhythmic composition reveals a picture of extraordinary beauty creating features of aesthetic symbolism.

The border patterns gurd izi, chahmagli gizil gul, and pitik indicate the symbolic character of the kilim's design. The harmony of shades represents Karabakh carpet weaving and its rich color palette.

Notably, the Museum has previously displayed full Karabakh Carpet Map.

The ANCM team also released a new video, highlighting Karabakh carpet weaving art.

Most of the team who participated in the creation of the video are originally from Karabakh, an integral part of Azerbaijan.

Karabakh carpets are distinguished from other national carpet schools by their artistic and technological production and their size.

This carpet school is famous for its pileless carpets, including shadda, zili, verni, kilim and palas products. Karabakh carpets are characterized by bright colors and vegetative motives.

There are 33 compositions of Karabakh carpets. These carpets are produced in the towns Malibeyli, Muradkhanli, Dashbulag, Jabrayil, Horadiz in Karabakh in the mountainous part of Karabakh.

In the 19th century, Shusha city and Dashbulag, Dovshanli, Girov, Trinivz, Chanakhchi, Tug, Kohna Tughlar, Hadrut, Muradkhanli, Gasimushagi, Gubadli, Gozag, Mirseyid, Bagirbeyli, Khanlig, Dag Tumas and other villages of mountainous zone of Karabakh had essential role in the carpet weaving production.

With its colorful patterns and manufacturing technique., Zangazur and Nakhchivan are also included in Karabakh carpet school.

These carpet compositions feature classical patterns of Karabakh carpet-weaving school, including "Aran”, "Bagchadaguller", "Balıg", "Buynuz", "Barda", "Bahmanli", "Garabag", "Goja", "Gasımushagı", "Lambaran", "Mugan", "Talısh", "Lampa", "Malıbayli ", "Khangarvand", "Khanlıg", "Khantirma", "Chalabi", and "Shabalıdbuta".

With its rich colors, this carpet school comprises all undertones of nature of Karabakh. Historically, the interim part of Azerbaijan carpets is dyed in red. Besides various plants, these colours are gained from different kinds of insects. The most popular insect from which red colour is produced is scale insect or red worm.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz