By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Venezuela intend to expand cultural partnership.

Prospects of cultural cooperation between the two countries were discussed as part of the meeting held between First Deputy Minister of Culture, Acting Minister Anar Karimov and the Venezuelan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alberto Martinez Berroteran.

Anar Karimov provided insight into the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war. He stressed that Azerbaijan’s territories had been previously occupied for 30 years. A number of cultural institutions and historical monuments were destroyed on the occupied territories.

The Culture Minister noted that large-scale work will be carried out in the liberated areas. All necessary conditions will be created for the restoration of the historical and cultural monuments in those areas.

The Venezuelan Ambassador, in turn, stressed that the relations between the two countries laid the foundation for cooperation in the field of culture within bilateral and international organizations.

Speaking about the annual international cultural events in Venezuela, he noted the international book exhibition attended by more than 40 countries and invited the Azerbaijani side to participate in the next exhibition.

Alberto Martinez Berroteran expressed his hope that the situation amid the coronavirus pandemic would stabilize next year.

The Ambassador stressed that it is planned to hold a number of cultural events in Azerbaijan, including a Venezuelan film festival, an exhibition of Venezuelan artists, exchanges between writers and poets, protection and restoration of cultural heritage.

Anar Karimov expressed confidence that the events will inform the Azerbaijani people about Venezuelan culture and the Venezuelan people about Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.

The meeting continued with the discussion of other issues of mutual interest.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz