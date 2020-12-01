By Laman Ismayilova

The State Academic Musical Theater has presented a video project dedicated to the liberation of the Lachin region.

The music video features folk song "Ay Lachin" performed by musician (kamancha) Imamyar Hasanov and ANNA RF group. It was shot based on the script "Lachin" by the Honored Worker of Culture Telli Panakhgizi, Trend Life reported.

Honored Artist Saida Sharifaliyeva, actors Mehriban Zalieva, Gultaj Alili, Aidan Hasanova, Samedzade Khasiyev, Amrah Dadashev, Emin Zeynalli, as well as ballet dancers Iran Kerimova, Mahamed Abdullaev took part in the project.

The artistic director of the project is the theater director, Honored Art Worker Aligismet Lalayev, the author of the idea-Honored Art Worker Asker Askarov, project director-Samir Gulamov, photographer- Hikmyat Shakhverdiyev, production designer- Vusal Rahim,ballet master-Honored Artist Zakir Aghayev , choirmaster - Honored Artist Vagif Mastanov, head of the production department - Gabil Gezalov.

The Lachin region was occupied by the Armenian armed forces on May 18, 1992. During the defense of the region, 264 people were killed, 65 were taken hostage, 103 became disabled. Six people from the region were awarded the title of Azerbaijan's National Hero.

Of the 24,374 children in the region aged from one to 16 years old, 18 became martyrs, 225 became disabled, 1,071 children lost one, and 31 children lost both parents. 65,507 IDPs from Lachin region resettled in 59 cities and regions of Azerbaijan

On December 1, 2020, Azerbaijan's army units entered Lachin region under a trilateral agreement signed between Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10 to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

