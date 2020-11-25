By Laman Ismayilova

The historical film "Tomiris" has been named the best at the Taurus World Stunt Academy Awards. The film won the award for "Best Action in a Foreign Film".

In September, the historical drama received the award at the 26th L'Etrange Festival in Paris. The film won Grand Prix for the best international feature film.

The film "Tomiris" features many battle scenes, horse races, sword fights with participation of Azerbaijani stuntmen Sain Farmanli, Vugar Mammadov, Emin Abishov, Tural Khalili and Tural Shirmammadov. They were invited by the head of the international NOMAD group Zhaidarbek Kunguzhinov, who directed the stunts.

From fighting scenes to acrobatic falls, all tricks were extremely difficult. During the filming, there were unplanned tricks, improvisations, and, of course, injuries. However, national stuntmen could overcome all challenges.

The film tells the story of the Massagets Kingdom, which existed on the territory of modern Azerbaijan.

The film is dedicated to the events of the 6th century. BC e. and is based on the story told by Herodotus about the death of the Persian king Cyrus the Great during the war with the Massagets, which were commanded by Queen Tomiris.

This is the life story of the great queen who destined to become a skilful warrior, survive the loss of close people and unite the Saka tribes under her authority.

The film shootings took place in such cities as Almaty, Kapchagai, Burabay and Chundzha. The lead actors were trained in a special Nomad camp.

The historical film was shot by Akan Sataev, scriptwriters - Aliya Nazarbayeva and Timur Zhaksylykov. The cast includes Almira Tursyn (Tomiris), Adil Akhmetov (Argun), Erkebulan Daiyrov (Kharasp), Berik Aytzhanov (Kurtun), Azamat Satybaldy (Kavaz), Gassan Massud (Kir).

Founded in 2001, the Taurus World Stunt Academy has a worldwide membership of 1,500 and is strongly supported by the stunt community.

The Taurus awards go to the industry’s best and brightest stunt people for extraordinary performances in feature films. Selected and voted by the members of the Taurus World Stunt Academy, who are all in the Stunt industry themselves, the winners are not only recognized for their contribution to the film industry but also honoured by their own peer group, the Academy members.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz