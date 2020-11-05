By Laman Ismayilova

World famous photographer Reza Deghati has shared photos of the Khudaferin Bridges on his official Instagram.

On October 18, Azerbaijan Armed Forces raised the flag of Azerbaijan over the ancient Khudaferin bridges in Jabrayil region, recently liberated from Armenian occupants, Trend Life reported.

In the description of the photographs, Deghati emphasizes that the pictures were taken in October 2020 in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil region.

Located on the historical Silk Road, the 11-arched Khudafarin bridges was built in the 11th-12th centuries. The 15-arched Khudafarin bridges were constructed in the 13th century.

After the occupation of Jabrayil by Armenian invaders in 1993, Khudafarin bridges were seriously damaged.

In October, Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberated Jabrayil, where the Khudafarin bridges is located, and several villages of the region from Armenian occupation.

The photographer emphasizes that families from the Jabrayil region will be able to see the land where they come from for the first time in 27 years.

Reza Deghati is a well-known photojournalist who has collaborated with leading world publications. He was born in 1952 in Tabriz and now lives and works in Paris.

Deghati has traveled almost all over the world. He often visits Azerbaijan. The photographer covered the Karabakh war and the events of January 1990, met with refugees and internally displaced persons.

The photojournalist visited all corners of Azerbaijan and captured in photographs the everyday life, way of life, customs and traditions of ordinary people. Exhibitions of works by Reza Deghati were held in Azerbaijan.

