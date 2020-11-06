By Laman Ismayilova

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, chief Conductor and music director of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Ayyub Guliyev has been included in the jury of the 4th Georg Ots International Music Festival.

The festival-competition will be held in St. Petersburg (Russia) on November 6-9.

The uniqueness of this event is that such a festival was not yet held in the history of international vocal contests.

The name that this competition bears belongs to the outstanding singer, the real star of the world opera scene - Georg Ots: being native of Petersburg, but resident of Estonia, Ots has become a cultural icon for several generations of listeners.



The jury of the contest includes leading musicians, theater workers and producers. Vocalists aged 20-38 from all over the world can take part in the contest.

Ayyub Guliyev is the winner of several competitions, including the International Conducting Competition after B. Lyutoslavckiy in Belostok in 2006 and the International Conducting Competition after D. Mitropoulos in Athens in 2008 and many others.

In 2010, Guliyev won the top award, the Giuseppe Sinopoli prize, at the International Conducting Competition named after Arturo Toscanini in Parma.

The Honored Artist of Azerbaijan also successfully collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (United Kingdom), Hamburg Klassik (Germany), Radio France, Lamoure, Elios (France) orchestras, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Wiener Consilium (Austria), Toscanini Philharmonic (Italy), Kolors Symphony Orchestra (Greece), Sichuan and Kunmin Philharmonic Orchestras (China), Danube Orchestra (Hungary), Russian National Orchestra (RNO), Russian Philharmonic Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia) orchestra (Croatia, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia), Lithuanian National Orchestra,etc.

He gave concerts at the Mariinsky Theater, the National Opera Theater of Belgrade (Serbia), the Mikhailovsky Opera Theater (St. Petersburg) and the E. Theodorini Opera House in Romania.

In 2018, Ayyub Guliyev was appointed as a chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. He is also an associate professor at the Baku Music Academy.

