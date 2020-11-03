By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has joined the International TURKCESS Education and Social Sciences Congress in Turkey.

Doctor of Philosophy in History, Associate Professor Togrul Khalilov took part in the congress. He also heads the Ancient and Medieval Archeology Department at the Institute of History, Ethnography and Archeology (Nakhchivan Branch of National Academy of Sciences).

During the congress, Togrul Khalilov provided insight into Nakhchivan's Bronze Age culture. His report discussed archeological materials of the Early, Middle and Late Bronze Ages found in ancient settlements and necropolises in Nakhchivan. It was noted that the rich history and culture of Nakhchivan can be traced in historical monuments of Makhta, Ovchulartepe, Khalaj, I Kultepe, II Kultepe, Gizilburun, Shahtakhti and others.

Archaeological materials, scientific facts about Azerbaijan`s material and spiritual culture prove that Nakhchivan is an ancient Turkic land.

Nakhchivan is one of the most ancient territories of human settlement not only in Azerbaijan, but throughout the world.

It is home to numerous historical monuments, including ancient Gamigaya, Farhad house, Ajhabi-Kahf, Yusuf ibn Kuseyr tomb, Momina Khatun tomb, Tomb of the Gulistan, Khanagah tomb, Qazanchi bridge, Nakhchivan Juma Mosque, and Qesariyya monument.

Archaeological excavations on the territory of the ancient settlement of Nakhchivan Tepe prove that.

The archeological excavations showed that ancient settlements in Nakhchivan were inhabited 300-500 thousand years ago.

These settlements were mainly found in river valleys of Nakhchivan, on mountain slopes, and in millenniums-old caves. The tools and material culture samples found testify that those settlements were some of the oldest ones not only in Azerbaijan but also in the world.

The animal bones found show that the residents were generally engaged in small cattle breeding. Hunting took an important place in the life of the settlement residents. Bones of horses and dogs are represented by single examples.

The pottery discovered in the settlement of Nakhchivan Tepe has important value for studying the Chalcolithic Age culture of the region.

The congress was attended by more than 200 scientists and educators from 12 countries.

TURKCESS 2020 was dedicated to advancing theories and practices in the field of education and promotes collaborative excellence between academics and professionals in different fields of education.

Another goal of TURKCESS 2020 provided a platform for researchers in order to expand their communication networks.

Notably, TURKCESS congress was held in Sinop, Gaziantep, Skopje, Baku, and finally in Istanbul in previous years.

Hundreds of academics from more than twenty countries attended the TURKCESS events.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz