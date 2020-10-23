By Laman Ismayilova

Young artists, students of Art School have expressed their support to Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Through a video message, young artists focus on spreading awareness of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Art School students voiced the phrase "We are writing history for the sake of our future! We are returning to Karabakh!" in different languages from Azerbaijani, English, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese to Turkish, Russian, Romanian, Ukrainian, Georgian and Belarusian.

The appeal of children is filled with patriotic spirit and boundless love for Azerbaijan.

Art School, which has been operating since 2010, is a project of the Arts Council Azerbaijan. The main goal of the project is to stimulate creativity among young talents.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform, aimed at promotion of Azerbaijani culture and art.

The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. Arts Council Azerbaijan has been headed by Dadash Mammadov since 2006.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.

