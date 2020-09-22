By Laman Ismayilova
New feature film "Chill" will be screened at international film festivals. The film shootings were carried out in winter in Guba region.
The short feature film was directed by Amil Amal (Mamibayli) by the order of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, Trend Life reported.
"The film tells about the drama of a soldier who lost his leg after being blown up by a mine. The author of the idea and script was the poet Agshin Evren, whose father is a disabled Karabakh war veteran. My father is also a veteran of the Karabakh war," said the film`s director.
Honored artists Bahruz Vagifoglu and Ilgar Jahangir starred in the film. The main feature of the film is that the actors play their roles without any words.
The scriptwriters include Amil Amal, Aishad Safaraliyev, cameraman - Ali Sultanov, artistic director and general producer - Honored Art worker Jamil Guliyev, producer - Honored Art worker Mushfig Khatamov.
