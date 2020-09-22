By Laman Ismayilova

New feature film "Chill" will be screened at international film festivals. The film shootings were carried out in winter in Guba region.

The short feature film was directed by Amil Amal (Mamibayli) by the order of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, Trend Life reported.

"The film tells about the drama of a soldier who lost his leg after being blown up by a mine. The author of the idea and script was the poet Agshin Evren, whose father is a disabled Karabakh war veteran. My father is also a veteran of the Karabakh war," said the film`s director.

Honored artists Bahruz Vagifoglu and Ilgar Jahangir starred in the film. The main feature of the film is that the actors play their roles without any words.

The scriptwriters include Amil Amal, Aishad Safaraliyev, cameraman - Ali Sultanov, artistic director and general producer - Honored Art worker Jamil Guliyev, producer - Honored Art worker Mushfig Khatamov.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict started with Armenia's open territorial claims to Azerbaijan`s historical lands and ethnic provocations in 1988.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities initiated by Armenia.

Since 1994, hostilities between the two countries have persisted despite the temporary cease-fire agreement. Usually, Armenian forces violate the ceasefire regime on the line of contact. But recently Armenia has increased military aggression on the border.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz