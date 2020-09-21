By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has opened its 112th season. The theater continues to delight opera lovers with fascinating virtual performances.

In new season, the opera house will please its viewers with operas "Shah Ismayil" (Sept. 23), "All Women Do It" (Sept.26), "Jirtdan" (Sept. 27), "Seven Beauties (Sept. 30).

The opera "Koroghlu", "Shah Ismayil" and ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" have been already presented to the viewers. All performances are availbale on YouTube.

Being one of the city's major cultural venue, the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater always delights its guests with fascinating ballets, operas, and other theatrical performances.

The theater's building was erected in 1910-1911. On October 18, 1918, the government of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) decided to officially turn this building into a state theater.

Since 1920, Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has been operating at the building.

The State Opera and Ballet Theater has played a major role in shaping the Azerbaijani opera art.

"Leyli and Majnun" by Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the first opera of the entire East, was first performed at the theater in 1908.

The opera laid the foundation of the new genre in musical culture of the world, which synthesizes oriental and European musical forms, resembling a dialogue of two musical cultures of East and West.

It was followed by multiple national operas such as "Sheikh Sanan" (1909), "Rustam and Zohrab" (1910), "Shah Abbas and Khurshid Banu" (1911), "Asli and Kerem"(1912), "Harun and Leyla" (1915), "Koroghlu " (1932).

Today, the theater continues to delight its guests with fascinating ballets, operas, and other theatrical performances.

Recently, the theater has marked its 100th anniversary. The theater's chief director, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Hafiz Guliyev as well as the soloists - Honored Artist Ilaha Efendieva, Jahangir Gurbanov and Farid Aliyev provided insight into the country's opera art as part of "Bizi birləşdirən mədəniyyət" (United by Culture) project.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz