National Library has presented a methodological manual timed to the 135th anniversary of prominent composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

The books provides insight into life and work of the great composer, his rich musical heritage. The manual is available on the following link.

Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s outstanding musical talent started a revolution in the Azerbaijani musical timeline. He was the very musician to introduce an extraordinary innovation in the the country`s musical culture. He was the first composer of an opera in the Islamic world.

His unique synthesis of Oriental and Western music enriched Azerbaijan`s music history.

Hajibeyli played a vital role in the fight against illiteracy and helped usher in a cultural shift.

"Arshin Mal Alan" or The Cloth Peddler was the latest and one of the most popular operettas of the eminent composer. The comedic and romantic operetta premiered in Azerbaijan in 1913, thus becoming the first operetta in the entire Muslim world.

The operetta has been successfully performed in a plethora of languages in over 60 countries, including in U.S, Austria, France, China, Greece, India, Russia, and Turkey.

