By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time Zhara Music Awards will be held in new format.

The long-awaited ceremony will be held in digital format on September 4.

The awarding ceremony will feature film-concert with the prize winners. The shootings took place in spectacular locations like Tretyakov Gallery, Oceanarium, majestic concert halls and many others. Moreover, music lovers have a chance to enjoy public talks with pop singers.

This year nominees for Zhara Music Awards include ZIVERT, Polina Gagarina, Yegor Creed, Ani Lorak, JONY, LOBODA, Grigory Leps, Sergey Lazarev, Yulianna Karaulova, EMIN, HammAli & Navai, Valery Meladze, Artik & Asti, Philip Kirkorov, Lena Temnikova and other celebrities.

Notably, Zhara Music Festival in Baku 2020 was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic. The list of celebrities will remain the same. All tickets purchased this year will be valid next year! No additional fees will be required, even if the price increases in 2021.The festival will take place from July 28 to 1 August, 2021.

Zhara Music Festival is co-organized by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon Award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

More than 200 singers and bands like Chingiz Mustafayev, Monatik, Philipp Kirkorov, A’Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Glyuk’oza, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Aleksandr Panayotov, Ani Lorak and others took part in the last year’s festival.

