Sabail Centralized Library System has launched a new project "A poem every day". The project features some of the best works of prominent poets.

Suleyman Rustam's poem " My Tabriz" was presented as part of the project. His soulful poem captivated the hearts of many readers.

Noteworthy, the first collection of Suleyman Rustam's poems "From Sadness to Joy" was written by the poet in 1927. In 1939-1940's, he wrote "Qachaq Nebi" novel. Main heroes of the novel are Qachaq Nebi - a famous leader of the national movement of the 19th century and Hejer - his brave wife and fellow fighter.

His patriotic poems ("A day will come", "To the sons of Azerbaijan", "Old man's answer") written during the Great Patriotic War were dedicated to bravery of the people, their unshakeable belief and victory over the enemy.

Suleyman Rustam's "Mother and a postman" poem had a great fame. This poem, written with a great emotional strength, deeply excites a reader and evokes his heartwarming feelings.

Rustam was not only the poet, but also a translator. He translated works of I.A.Krylov, A.S.Griboyedov, A.S.Pushkin, M.Y.Lermontov, N.A.Nekrasov and others into his native language.

