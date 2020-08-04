By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Cultural Ministry and Azerbaijanfilm studio have presented a series of virtual projects timed to the 122nd anniversary of Azerbaijani cinema.

The video about the history of national cinema were presented on social networks.

People's Artists film director and screenwriter Ramiz Fataliev, actor Fakhraddin Manafov, composer Faig Sujaddinov, People's Writer Chingiz Abdullaev, Honored Art Worker, film director Ayaz Salayev, Honored Artist Tair Imanov and others took part in the shootings.

In addition, the Cultural Ministry launched a virtual exhibition dedicated to prominent cinema workers.

August 2 marks National Cinema Day to honor talented directors, actors, cameramen, scriptwriters and everyone who are working in this industry.

Shortly after the Lumiere brothers from France invented cinematograph, an apparatus for making motion pictures, in 1895, Russian photographer and cameraman Alexandre Michon began shooting motion pictures that depicted everyday life in Baku.

The first short, silent film of Azerbaijani cinematography "You are caught" was shown in Baku on August 2, 1898. The audience witnessed a historical event - the birth of Azerbaijani cinematography.

To honor this historical day, the national leader Heydar Aliyev signed an order on December 18, 2000, to declare August 2 as professional holiday of cinema workers – Day of Azerbaijani Cinema.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art enjoying a huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons were filmed.

At present, it is planned to carry out systemic reforms to develop and modernize cinema art in Azerbaijan.

The draft "Concept for the Development of Azerbaijani Cinematography" was prepared in accordance with the Order of the President Ilham Aliyev "On Some Measures for the Development of Azerbaijani Cinematography" dated March 1, 2019, which envisages reforms in all areas of cinema.

