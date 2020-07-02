By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum continues to grab attention of art connoisseurs.

This time the museum has provided insight into the 18th - early 19th centuries embroidery from "Textile, Clothing, Embroidery collection".

The metallic and silver sequins on the embroidery were partially or completely lost. Some elements of embroidery made in a chain stitch technique with colored wool and tinsel yarn have lost their wholeness. After dismantling the lining, the glue applied to the reverse side of the embroidery was partially removed by a special method.

Currently, the museum specialists restore and conserve damaged areas of velvet fabric and areas with lost sequins.

Founded in 1967, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum displays some of the best examples of the carpet weaving art.

The museum, initiated by Latif Karimov, an outstanding scientist and carpet weaver is beautiful inside and out. The new building of the Carpet Museum, designed in the form of a rolled carpet, opened in the Baku Seaside Park in 2014 and all carpets were transferred to this museum.

Today, the museum hosts many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

