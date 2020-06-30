By Laman Ismayilova

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has announced the winners of "Let's Protect Our World: Traditions of the Turkic World" virtual art competition.

The art contest received around 700 paintings by talented kids from member and observer countries of the Foundation, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Hungary, as well as from Turkmenistan, Bulgaria and Ukraine.

The received art works were divided into 12 categories: "Our Heritage", "Dede Gorgud", "Traditions", "Let’s Protect Our World", "Music", "Novruz", "Semazens", "National Cuisine", "Carpets", "Women of the Turkic World", "Games" and "Turkic Union".

Stunning paintings accepted to the contest were evaluated by a professional jury and online voting, specifically conducted through Facebook pages with the aim of fixating all data on votes and respective times.

The Grand Prix was awarded to Maryam Guluzade (7 years old) from Azerbaijan and Elif Bilge Zengin (7 years old) from Turkey.

All contest participants will be awarded with certificates of the Foundation. Apart from that, the project organizers are planning to publish an illustrated book on the basis of all art works accepted to the contest.

The art works of contest participants are available at virtual gallery.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz