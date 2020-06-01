By Laman Ismayilova

Opera Europa spring conference has been successfully held. The conference brought together 193 members of the association.

The conference focused on topics essential to the continued health of opera companies, where sharing and common actions may deliver benefits.

The chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev took part in the virtual meeting.

During the conference, Ayyub Guliyev highlighted projects timed to the 100th anniversary of the Baku theater.

On the first day of the conference, the participants were greeted by the president of the Opera Europa Association Birgitta Svedenden (Sweden) and director Nicholas Payne (Great Britain).

The speakers also included leaders of world-famous opera houses Anna Maria Meo (Italy), Sebastian Schwarz ( (Italy), Alexandra Stampler-Brown (Germany), Bob Brandsen (Great Britain), Hanna Fontana (Finland), Aviel Cahn (Switzerland) and others.

Furthermore, Helsinki Theater - "Opera Beyond" presented new digital opera project "Opera Beyond" with the participation of the Finnish conductor and composer Esa-Pekka Salonen and theater director Gita Kadambi.

The virtual meeting was followed by adoption of resolution. The conference participants agreed on holding International Opera Day (October 25).

Future of European theaters after the pandemic will be discussed on June 10.

