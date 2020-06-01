By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has presented the oldest embroidery from its collection.

The 12th–13th century fabric was found during the archeological excavations among the ruins in Kharaba Gilan near Nakhchivan.

The unadorned beige basis of the linen is woven in a simple form and has calligraphic images on it. The embroidery was made using the satin stitch technique.

The method was applied using various stitches, and this embroidery was decorated with a su tikishi (stem stitch embroidery).

"Embroidery art developed owing to our country’s rich and mysterious environment, people’s refined taste and inexhaustible talent. Girls used embroidery and knitting to make their dowries, and the mothers of boys embroidered when making gifts for wedding ceremonies. Until the early twentieth century, embroidery and textiles were widely used in everyday life, especially in house interiors," the message said.

Previosly, the Carpet Museum provided insight into the 9th century sleeveless jacket from its "Textile, Clothing and Embroidery" collection.



