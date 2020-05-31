By Laman Ismayilova

State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has captivated listeners with a unique music project.

The theater's orchestra brilliantly performed a song "Azerbaijan", composed by legendary singer Muslim Magomayev in the words of Nabi Khazri.

Initiated by the director of Medeniyyet TV, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov, the music performance was conducted by musical director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

Vocalists included theater's soloists People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva, Honored Artists Jahangir Gurbanov, Farida Mammadova, Ilaha Efendiyeva, Farid Aliyev and laureate of international competitions Taleh Yakhyayev.

