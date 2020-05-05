By Laman Ismayilova

Head of NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, talented artist Dadash Mammadov encourages artists to create art works at home.

"Our artists continue to show their skills by creating paintings within the framework of "Evdə qal- evdə yarat" action, initiated by Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture. In recent days there has been a special revival in the city, which is good. However, we should not forget about the current situation. As before, the facts of infection are detected every day. There are victims and that`s why we must be extremely careful and attentive.Thanks to the effective activity of our state, we managed to prevent the massive spread of COVID-19 in the country, but this process is not over yet. The fight against coronavirus continues and if we relax too much, it can lead to sad results and the tightening of the [quarantine] regime. Therefore, we must try to stay at home more and, of course, create - this is the best solution for a person! " he said.

