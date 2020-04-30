By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble has entered the list of the top three best dance ensembles in the CIS countries.

TurStat rating is based on the popularity of ensebles and online broadcasts on social networks.

The rating has been prepared for the International Dance Day, celebrated worldwide on April 29.

The list also includes the State Academic Dance Ensemble of Belarus and Saltanat State Dance Ensemble of Kazakhstan.

Since 1970, Azerbaijan Dance Ensemble promots Azerbaijan`s dance art, beauty and elegance of national dances.

The ensemble constantly participates in state events of Azerbaijan, successfully tours in Russia, CIS countries, USA, Italy, France, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Israel, India, Nepal, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Brazil, Cuba and many other countries.

The team traditionally represents the culture of their country at international festivals in Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Turkey, Austria, Germany, Egypt, Qatar, China, Japan, Tunisia and other countries.

In 1991, the State Dance Ensemble was awarded the title of Honored Collective of Azerbaijan for its outstanding contribution to the development of national culture.

---

