By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has opened a virtual exhibition as part of "Evdə qal, qalib gəl" (Stay at home and win) action.

The exhibition "My sweet home" features art works of Azerbaijani artists, including Mammad Mustafayev, Tagi Taghiyev, Hafiz Zeynalov, Boyukagha Mirzazade, Niyaz Najafov, Fuad Gafarov, Chingiz Farzaliyev, Faig Aghayev and many others.

The project aroused great interest among art lovers.

Initiated by the State Art Gallery, the project is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture.

Among the art pieces presented are the works of Tagi Tagiyev, Rasim Babayev, Latif Feizullayev, Davud Kazimov, Mikhail Abdullayev, Togrul Narimanbayov and others.

You can get acquainted with the works of famous Azerbaijani artists on the gallery`s Facebook.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

