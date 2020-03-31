By Laman Ismayilova

Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve invites you to join a new challenge to support the older generation amid coronavirus pandemic.

As the virus can be especially dangerous for old people, it is they who most of all need your love and support.

To participate in the challenge, all you need is to post the photo of one of your parents or grandparents with the following hashtags: #evdeqal #valideynleriqoru.

Tell shortly about your parents, how they are getting through these hard times and how they inspire you. Nominate and tag minimum five friends to continue the challenge on Instagram and Facebook.

Notably, all challenge participants should follow @icherisheher_living_history, @icherisheher_museum_center.



People who has the most-liked posts will receive special gifts from souvenir shops of Icherisheher Museum Center.

As COVID-19 spreads across the world, Azerbaijan has taken a number of measures to protect public health.

All citizens are required to observe the self-isolation measures and strictly follow the special quarantine regime.

Take care of your parents and loved ones!

