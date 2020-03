By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani and Russian celebrities have gathered in Moscow to get ready for Zhara Music Awards.

The pre-party was attended by famous singers Emin Agalarov (EMIN), Grigory Leps, MBAND Group, Irina Nelson, Victoria Daineko and many others.

Zhara Music Awards is the most anticipated music event of the year. The winners of the third music award will be selected by audience and jury voting, based on last year's achievements.

The awarding ceremony will be held at Crocus City Hall on April 4. The event will be hosted by Ksenia Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolov.

Zhara Music Awards will be aired on Channel One Russia.

Notably, the music festival will be held in Sochi on March 14, bringing together famous singers Grigory Leps, EMIN, Sergey Lazarev and many others. The event will be hosted by Yulia Baranovskaya and Konstantin Tarasyuk.

A day of sunshine and fascinating music awaits you in Monaco on May 7. The festival will gather some of the best Azerbaijani and Russian performers.

Being favorite among music lovers in Azerbaijan, Zhara Music Festival will also delight German audience this spring.

The event will take place at the ISS Dome Arena Dusseldorf on May 31. People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov (EMIN), "Rauf & Faik" duo, Elman Zeynalov (ELMAN), Jony (Jahid Huseynli), Timati, Egor Creed, Irina Dubtsova and many others will rock the stage.

Meanwhile, the festival's fifth edition will be held in Baku from July 29 to August 2.

Zhara offers an unforgettable experience for everyone. The festival features numerous spectacular shows and much more.

The festival is co-organized by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

More than 200 singers and bands like Chingiz Mustafayev, Monatik, Philipp Kirkorov, A’Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Glyuk’oza, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Aleksandr Panayotov, Ani Lorak and others took part in the last year’s festival.

