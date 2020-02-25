By Laman Ismayilova

The third World Harmony International Competition of Young Performers has come to an end with a spectacular closing ceremony.

The large-scale project brought together young talents from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Ukraine.

Founded in 2017, the contest aims to discover young talents and promote classical music and folklore.

Speaking at the event, the project founder, president of the organization of the Union of Georgian Folklore and Classical Music "Harmony" Tsitsino Bichikashvili congratulated all participants and winners of the competition.

At the event, congratulation words were read out on behalf of the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adiozalov.

In his letter, Murad Adiozalov congratulated all contest participants and wished them further success.

Next, young talents were awarded with honorary diplomas.

Asim Rzazade (clarinet), Elmira Hasanova (vocal), Jamala Abdinzade and Nargiz Aliyeva (piano duo) were among the winners.

The competition was held for the second time in Vilnius, Lithuania in 2018. Next February, the 4th World Harmony competition will be held once again in Vilnius.

The contest was co-organized by the Georgian Union of Folklore and Classical Music "Harmony" and "Gənclərə dəstək" (Youth Support) project with the support of the Culture Ministry as well as Baku Music Academy and the National Conservatory.

