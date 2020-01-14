By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall will pay tribute to the memory of the victims of Black January.

As part of the concert, the State Chamber Orchestra will perform works of Gerald Raphael Finzi, Leos Janacek, Jules Émile Frédéric Massenet and Alfred Garrievich Schnittke on January 21.

The orchestra will be conducted by People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov. The soloists include Honored Artist Siruz Mammadov (trumpet), musicians Rovshan Amrakhov (violin) and Nazrin Aslanli (violin).

The 20th of January, 1990, is marked in the modern history of Azerbaijan as one of the most tragic days for the country.

On the night of January 19, 1990, the Soviet Army started hostilities against Azerbaijan, without declaring an emergency situation. As a result of the crime, 132 people were killed, 612 people injured and 841 people illegally arrested. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed; the state and citizens suffered huge material damage.

