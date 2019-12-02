By Laman Ismayilova

A marvelous gala show has been held in Baku as part of the third International Tango Festival.

The festival aims to popularize the Argentinean culture and music, to familiarize the Azerbaijani audience with new and famous artists, dancers and rhythms.

In his speech, the Argentine ambassador to Azerbaijan Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella stressed that the number of many tango fans in Baku has increased.

There are four tango schools in Baku, their representatives participate in the festival. He emphasized that tango classes, master classes, special dance programs - milongas and other events were held as part of the festival.

The head of United Cultures Paola Casagrande expressed her appreciation to the Argentine Embassy in Azerbaijan for organizing the tango festival. She noted that the festival provides an unforgettable atmosphere.

Moreover, the project organizers are already thinking about holding the festival next year.

Next, musicians and dancers from around the world were invited to the stage. The guests plunged into the exciting world of music and passionate dance.

World-famous dancers, including the World and European champions 2019 Augustine Piaggio and Maxim Gerasimo (Argentina / Russia), Julio Saavedra and Tekla Gogriciani (Argentina / Georgia), Yakof Shonsky and Mariam Rossa (Georgia) and Cecilia Acosta and Levan Gomelauri (Argentina / Georgia) pleased everyone with graceful dance show.

Magnificent performances of talented musicians Victor Hugo Vilena and Lautaro Tisseru also left no one indifferent.

Notably, Victor Hugo Vilena is a bandoneon virtuoso, considered one of the best bandoneonists of his generation, while Lautaro Tisser is one of the most outstanding virtuoso guitarists in modern Argentine tango.

The third International Tango Festival was co-organized by the Embassy of Argentina in Azerbaijan with the assistance of United Cultures, The Landmark, Baku Metro and Nizami Cinema Center, Trend Life reported.

The event was supported by ADA University, Baku Choreographic Academy, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, IN Tango Baku, Tango On, El Club de Tango, Badi Kuba, R & N-project Dance School and Macrobiosis Tango School.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

