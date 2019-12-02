By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Open Dance and Cheerleading Cup 2019 will be held Sarhadchi Sports Center on December 8.

The Dance Cup is co-organized by the Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association with the support of Jam Group, Trend Life reported.

The competitions will be held by various age categories (4-6, 7-10, 11-15 years old, from 16 years and older) in solo, duet, small group and ensemble.

The project aims to identify talents among children and adolescents, develop social and modern dance, select dancers and groups to represent Azerbaijan at the World and European Championships, etc.

To ensure the objectivity, the ensemble or music school will not be announced. The professional jury will evaluate only the performance.

