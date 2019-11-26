By Laman Ismayilova

Autumn Legends Art Contest has brought together talented national and foreign dancers and musicians.

More than 4,000 young talents from Azerbaijan Georgia, Turkey and Iran took part in the contest, Trend Life reported.

Children with disabilities also participated in the two-day competition, organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union (AYU).

The competition was held by age categories: the youngest group (under 6 years old), children (under 10 years old), adolescents (under 16 years old), adults (from 16 and above). The winners were determined in various categories - hip-hop, k-pop, show dance, belly dance, bollywood, piano, piano - guitar, piano - tar, flute, clarinet, guitar, violin, academic vocals , pop vocal, canon and others. The nominations also included solo, duet, small groups and ensembles.

To ensure the objectivity, the ensemble or music school was not announced. The professional jury evaluated only the performance.

President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association and AYU deputy chairman wished further success to the young talents. He also thanked the artistic directors for their participation in the contest.

