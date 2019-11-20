By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous Azerbaijani and French conductors Eyyub Guliyev and Savitri de Rochefort have thrilled the audience in France. Marvelous concert took place in St. Louis Cathedral in Paris, Trend Life reported.

Before the concert, the president of the Paris Association of Vocal Ensembles and the general director of the Zoroaster orchestra, holder of the Legion of Honor Gerard Pedrallo provided insight into the activities of the national conductor as well as Azerbaijan's history and culture.

Then the musicians entered the stage together with the French Symphony Orchestra.

The concert featured J.Bach's rare work "Gloria" and W. Mozart's "Vorrei spiegarvi, oh Dio!" (K. 418) soprano aria.

The performance of Mozart's Coronation Mass in C major, K.317 under the direction of an Azerbaijani conductor and with the participation of famous French singers - Cecile Durasso (soprano), Gabriella Savelli (mezzo-soprano), Ivier Hernandez (tenor) and Ervan Piro (bass baritone) took place.

At the end of the program, the audience unanimously rose to its feet in a standing ovation.

Eyyub Guliyev is the winner of several competitions, including the International Conducting Competition after B. Lyutoslavckiy in Belostok in 2006 and the International Conducting Competition after D. Mitropoulos in Athens in 2008. In 2010, Guliyev won the top award, the Giuseppe Sinopoli prize, at the International Conducting Competition named after Arturo Toscanini in Parma.

The Honored Artist of Azerbaijan also successfully collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (United Kingdom), Hamburg Klassik (Germany), Radio France, Lamoure, Elios (France) orchestras, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Wiener Consilium (Austria), Toscanini Philharmonic (Italy), Kolors Symphony Orchestra (Greece), Sichuan and Kunmin Philharmonic Orchestras (China), Danube Orchestra (Hungary), Russian National Orchestra (RNO), Russian Philharmonic Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia) orchestra (Croatia, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia), Lithuanian National Orchestra,etc.

He gave concerts at the Mariinsky Theater, the National Opera Theater of Belgrade (Serbia), the Mikhailovsky Opera Theater (St. Petersburg) and the E. Theodorini Opera House in Romania.

In 2018, Eyyub Guliyev was appointed as a chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. He is also an associate professor at the Baku Music Academy.

