Azerbaijani animated films continue to attract large audiences abroad.

With the support of the Ministry of Culture, the films "Jirtdan", "Pispisa khanum and Mouse bey", "Jırtdan the Giant", "Dedication" and other animated works have been successfully screened at StopTrik International Animated Film in Poland.

The event was visited and supported by secretary of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the Poland Sadig Babayev, a founder of Azerbaijani Young Friends Association in Poland Javid Yadigar Zeynalov and other Azerbaijani people living in Warsaw and Lodz.

Rashid Aghamaliyev, the director of the festival ANIMAFILM addressed the event. The audience was informed about the history of domestic animation.

In his speech, Sadig Babayev noted that the animated films shown during the StopTrik festival aroused great interest among the viewers.

More than 60 books and other printed materials about the Azerbaijan's history were presented at a special stand.

Previously, ANIMAFILM Festival presented cult Azerbaijani animated films in Greece and Georgia as a tributes to the 50th anniversary of Azerbaijani animation.

The 50th anniversary of Azerbaijani animation was also marked in Azerbaijan during the 2nd ANIMAFILM Festival in October 2019.

The festival held under the motto "New view on tradition and development", brought together world-famous animators.

During the three festival days, the audience enjoyed animated films shot for adults and the youngest viewers. Workshops and other events were held as part of the festival.

The international jury was headed by Masud Panachi, famous Azerbaijani director and animator. The jury included professionals from Germany, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and the Czech Republic.

The festival’s organizing committee decided to invite children to enter Kids Jury, which determined the winner in the category Best Short Animated Film for Children.

