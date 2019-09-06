By Laman Ismayilova

Several workers of culture and literature of Azerbaijan have been awarded by the Culture Ministry in Baku.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev noted that the state keeps the focus on the work of creative people, supports the promotion of their works.

“By the orders of the head of state, this year the anniversaries of outstanding figures of literature and art are widely celebrated, their names are immortalized, and works are published," he said.

Garayev noted that the cultural and literary workers who are being awarded are people who make an important contribution to Azerbaijani culture. He said that People’s Artist Roza Jalilova has great merit in the development of professional dance art in Azerbaijan.

Today, despite her age, Roza Jalilova is working in the name of the future choreography art and passes on the secrets of dance mastery to the youth.

Then Garayev said that the rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages, academician Kamal Abdulla is not only a prominent literary critic, linguistic scientist, but also a playwright, who has won the love of readers. His works are read with great interest outside Azerbaijan. Kamal Abdulla has great achievements in promoting the multicultural values of Azerbaijan in the world, Garayev said.

Noting that the writer, screenwriter Natig Rasulzade has been engaged in literary work for more than 40 years, Garayev said that the author’s works have been translated into many languages, published in various countries, and they received prestigious awards. Films based on the script by Natig Rasulzade are met with interest by the audience.

Garayev also spoke about the artistic creativity and activities of the head of the Azerbaijan State Translation Center, writer Afag Masud. He noted that Masud is the successor to the generation of prominent intellectuals who presented valuable works to Azerbaijani literature and literary criticism.

“The Translation Center led by her does a worthy job of translating valuable samples of Azerbaijani literature into the languages ​​of various peoples, as well as bringing to local readers the works of a number of world-famous authors translated into Azerbaijani. At the same time, Afag Masud makes a significant contribution to the enrichment of Azerbaijani prose,” Garayev stressed.

He also noted that a prominent poet, screenwriter Ramiz Rovshan is one of the most beloved masters of the pen of Azerbaijani readers. Garayev praised his work in the Azerbaijanfilm Studio. He emphasized that films based on the scripts of Ramiz Rovshan are valuable examples of Azerbaijani cinematography.

Then Abulfas Garayev presented state awards to the art and cultural figures. They expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the high attention.

