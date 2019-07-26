By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous starts have once again gathered on the Caspian seashore to celebrate an unforgettable feast of music.

Zhara 2019 International Music Festival is underway on the shore of the Caspian Sea in Baku.

Four days, greatest hits, star parties and numerous surprises await music lovers at the festival.

The festival organizers are People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, and founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

Celebrities stepped out on the red carpet for the launch of Zhara 2019 International Music Festival at Sea Breeze Resort in Baku on July 25.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva was among honorary guests of the event. Speaking about the music, Leyla Aliyeva said that she is meditating to Sufi music. For her, Baku is associated with music, love and joy as well as the song "Azerbaijan" by Muslim Magomayev.

Emin Agalarov, Philipp Kirkorov, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Elina Chaga, Zivert, Alexander Panayotov, Slava, Grigory Leps, Ani Lorak, Lolita, Sergey Lazarev, Albina Janabaeva, Max Barskih, Olga Buzova, Alessandro Safina and other celebrities walked on red carpet.

Emin Agalarov noted that the preparation for the festival took one year. The musician stressed that interesting performances and duets await music lovers at the festival. In total, about 250 singers will perform at the festival for four days. The festival organizers made great efforts to make it excellent as usual.

The first day of the concert featured performance of Philipp Kirkorov, A’Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Mozgi, Glyuk’oza, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Emin Agalarov, Elina Chaga, Zivert, Aleksandr Panayotov, Slava, Grigory Leps, Ani Lorak, Lolita, Sergey Lazarev, Albina Janabaeva, Max Barskikh, Artik & Asti, Olga Buzova, Alessandro Safina, Misha Romanova, Chingiz Mustafayev, Monatik, Zulfiya Khanbabayeva, Vremya & Steklo.

A creative evening of Leonid Agutin and Valeriya will be held on July 26.

They will be joined on the stage by Emin Agalarov, The Jigits, Aleksandr Panayotov, Aleksey Chumakov, Anzhelika Varum, Ani Lorak, Anna Sedokova, Anya Shulgina, Vladimir Presnyakov, Glyuk’oza, Grigory Leps, Danil Buranov, Jasmin, Irina Dubtsova, Kristina Orbakaite, Natali, Natalya Podolskaya, Nikolay Baskov, Slava, Stas Piekha, Philipp Kirkorov, Yulianna Karaulova, Yuliya Kovalchuk and others.

Leningrad band will give a concert on July 27. A`Studio, Dan Balan, Elvira T, Jah Khalib, Monatik, Mozgi, Aleks Malinovski, Aleksandr Panayotov, Aleksandros Tsopozidis, Aleksey Chumakov, Ani Lorak, Band`Eros, Glyuk’oza, Grigory Leps, Geegun, Irina Dubtsova, Karina Khvoynitskaya, Kravts, Lolita, Mari Kraymbrery, Nastasya Samburskaya, Slava, Timur Rodriguez, Yulianna Karaulova, Yuliya Kovalchuk and others will also perform at the concert.

On the final day of the festival, music fans will enjoy performances of Andrey Zvonskiy, Natan, Genimi, Jony, Misha Marvin, Yuliya Kovalchuk, MBand, Tereza, Klava Koka, Serebro, Doni, Fika, Samra Rahimli, Assammuell, AISEL, Rasa and Bosson.

